The NBA is investigating an incident involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant after he made finger gun gestures during Tuesday night’s 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Warriors guard Buddy Hield has also been included in the league's probe after responding with similar gestures toward Morant.

Charania reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “League officials will talk to involved parties as soon as Wednesday,” as the NBA seeks to gather details on the exchange between Morant and Hield.

The interaction occurred during a heated moment late in the contest. As Morant turned toward the Warriors bench, he mimicked firing finger guns. Hield, who was nearby, responded by making the same motion back at Morant. The exchange quickly drew attention on social media and from the league office.

NBA insider Brett Siegel added on X that the league is “aware” of Morant’s gesture and that a suspension stemming from the incident is considered unlikely. However, he noted that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was “very displeased” with what transpired and reiterated the league’s stance against any gestures that resemble guns.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals while shooting 14-for-22 from the field and five-for-eight from beyond the arc. Hield added eight points, three rebounds, and one steal off the Warriors bench.

The NBA has maintained a strict policy against gun-related conduct or symbolism, both on and off the court. While no formal discipline has been announced, the league is expected to issue a statement once its review is complete.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Grizzlies, who continue to struggle under interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo following the recent dismissal of Taylor Jenkins. Memphis now holds a 44-32 record, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and sits sixth in the Western Conference standings.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Grizzlies are at risk of falling into the Play-In Tournament if their skid continues.

Golden State, meanwhile, improved to 44-31 and has climbed to fifth in the Western Conference. The Warriors are riding a three-game win streak and will face the Los Angeles Lakers (46-29) on Thursday followed by the Denver Nuggets (47-29) on Friday in a pivotal back-to-back.

League officials are expected to speak with Morant, Hield, and other relevant parties before determining if fines or warnings will be issued. While a suspension is unlikely, the NBA’s response is expected to reinforce its stance on maintaining appropriate on-court behavior. The situation remains under review.