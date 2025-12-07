The Memphis Grizzlies have started the season 10-13 off the back of some firm injury trouble to their talisman, Ja Morant. Morant has missed a total of nine games this season, averaging 17.9 points per game, his lowest since his rookie year.

As things stand, he can be expected to miss at least one more game despite being close to a return after suffering a right calf strain on November 15 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per the official injury report. Now, the 26-year-old has been listed as doubtful for the upcoming matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, an improvement from his ‘out' status.

Although Memphis initially expected to reassess him after two weeks, the latest update from coach Tuomas Iisalo lists him as “day-to-day” with visible progress in non-contact and non–full-speed drills. Morant was ruled out again for the Dec. 5 matchup against the Clippers and was first labeled as doubtful for a potential return Sunday against Portland, with a more realistic target appearing to be the Dec. 12 game against Utah.

His absence comes during a turbulent seventh season marked by trade rumors, friction with the coaching staff, a one-game suspension, and poor statistical output, including a career-low 35.9% shooting from the field and just 16.7% from three. Memphis has gone 4-8 when he plays and 5-5 without him.

The Grizzlies’ depth at point guard remains depleted due to multiple injuries, and Morant’s return is still going to be seen as a huge boost when it eventually happens. Currently, Memphis finds themselves struggling at 9th in the table in a packed Western Conference.

Their current form dictates a lack of playoff basketball this season, and Morant is undoubtedly the most likely star who can change that narrative in the coming time. For that though, he will also need to improve his form, with the 26-year-old looking like a shadow of his past self, whenever he has been available this season.