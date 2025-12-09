As the NBA’s marathon schedule grinds on, the depth of a roster is often what separates playoff contenders from the pack. However, managing rotational minutes can be a persistent headache for any coach. Thankfully for the drama-free Memphis Grizzlies, Tuomas Iisalo's remedy has emerged in the form of a hungry second unit that is tilting games back in Beale Street's favor. Cam Spencer, John Konchar, Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jock Landale have become a chemistry experiment gone right, delivering seamless transitions when Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey take a break.

Santi Aldama picked up the slack in November. The Spanish star posted 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 combined steals and blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field, though his three-point shooting remains a work in progress under Iisalo's system. Aldama is converting 34.8% from beyond the arc overall, but struggles particularly with open looks when defenders are positioned four to six feet away (28.3% per NBA tracking data). The quality of shots is there; the results simply need to follow.

The unit’s most explosive weapon is undeniably Cam Spencer, whose early shooting numbers border on the absurd. Averaging 15.7 points on 81% True Shooting with 5.1 assists, Spencer is a blistering 21-for-34 (61.7%) from deep, sparking early, if premature, chatter about his place in the league’s shooting hierarchy. The magic formula isn’t just about individual numbers, though, per the Finnish tactician.

“Our defensive consistency,” Iisalo quickly stated. “It's just practice. Guys are really committed to playing together and playing a certain way. I think they are having a lot of fun playing on the court together. You can see it on their faces, in how they are moving the ball, and how they are moving defensively in covering for each other.”

That defensive connectivity fuels their offensive flow. Both Aldama and Spencer are shooting over 40% on wide-open (6+ feet of space) looks. The ball zips with purpose, and the spacing created by Spencer’s gravity and Aldama’s versatility opens driving lanes and skip passes. It’s a system built on trust, a theme echoed by starters like Jaren Jackson Jr. in recent weeks regarding the team’s overarching selflessness.

Forget the stats. Iisalo sees unselfishness as a direct product of camaraderie built through sweat equity.

“That's great to see (those stats), but it's because the guys have been putting in a lot of work,” added Iisalo. “In new defensive schemes, defensive systems, integrating Zach Edey, it's not easy but we've been trying to work as much as possible as the schedule permits. (The consistency and success) is a testament to their work ethic.”

The knock-on effect is twofold. First, it provides Iisalo with reliable, high-energy minutes he can plug in without fear of a drop-off, easing the strategic “migraine” of rotation management. Second, it creates internal competition and raises the collective floor, forcing everyone to match the bench’s commitment and connectivity.

While star-driven lineups often grab headlines, championship aspirations are being fortified by second units that play with starting-caliber cohesion. Just look at what the Oklahoma City Thunder have accomplished over the past few years. Fortunately, in a league where the “minutes crunch” can cause friction, Iisalo has a group that not only accepts its role but dominates within it.

Sure, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey deserve tons of credit. Ja Morant will be back soon to sell some tickets. However, it's through Aldama’s versatile two-way play and Spencer’s historic shooting start that these near full-health Grizzlies are slowly becoming a nightmare.