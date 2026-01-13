It remains unclear what will happen with Ja Morant. The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 5, and the Memphis Grizzlies are open to trading Morant.

As Morant awaits his future, he took to social media to offer a somewhat dystopian message. He practically puts himself in the middle of something equivocal, like a sci-fi or action movie, where he and his loved ones are the only ones standing.

“when dat smoke clear over only ones who love you gon be round”

This year, Morant has played in 18 games. He is averaging 19.0 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 17-22. Morant has been in Memphis since 2019, when he was the second pick in the NBA Draft out of Murray State University.

In 2020, he was awarded the NBA Rookie of the Year. Additionally, Morant is a two-time NBA All-Star (2022, 2023).

Altogether, he has emerged as a talented and exciting player when healthy. Prolonged injuries and off-court legal issues have damaged Morant's reputation. As a result, Morant's trade value has been dramatically diminished.

Nevertheless, many teams have reportedly lined up to take a chance on him. Among them are the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat.

Wherever Ja Morant goes, they need to keep an eye on him

There is no question that when Morant is on top of his game, he is on top of his game. He can score from mid-range, push the tempo, attack the rim, and be an effective playmaker.

However, he struggles with long-range shooting and isn't really a top-notch defender. Off the court, Morant is unpredictable, given his tendency to get into gun-related predicaments. That, along with his vulnerability to injury, has to compel a team willing to take a chance on him to line up all along the watchtower.

In other words, they need to monitor him closely. Morant is quality goods when everything is going well, but he can be damaged goods when left unchecked.