The increasing popularity of social media has certainly changed the way that fans and professional athletes interact with one another. One player who is no stranger to social media is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Morant received a 25-game suspension for allegedly flashing a gun while on an Instagram Live feed. Morant recently deactivated his X social media account, and while his Instagram account is still active, he hasn’t posted since December 2024.

Recently, Ja Morant explained his social media use, revealing that he might not be active online for too long, as per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

“Yeah, I hate it there. The only reason I’m on it still is because I have endorsements and stuff I got to post,” Morant said. “I don’t really want to be on there. Hopefully y’all enjoy it now because when I hang it up y’all won’t see me no more.”

Morant deactivated his social media accounts before following one of the live gun incidents. One of Morant’s final posts on X was about the Dunk Contest which caused a stir among fans. He suggested that he might be in for the Dunk Contest after watching Mac McClung, and he reached out to recruit Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon.

Ja Morant’s season with Grizzlies

In terms of his on the court play, Morant has been crucial in keeping the Grizzlies as one of the top teams in the tough Western Conference. The Grizzlies are currently in third place in the West standings with a record of 37-20.

Last season, the Grizzlies dealt with multiple injuries, including a shoulder injury to Morant that ended up cutting his season short. The team has rebounded in a big way and looks poised to be a contender in the West.

Morant has appeared in 35 games for the Grizzlies this season, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His name appeared in headlines recently amid report that the Grizzlies might look to trade Morant in the offseason. Grizzlies general manager Zachary Kleiman shut down the Morant trade rumors quickly.

A two-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year award winner, Morant has been seen as a franchise centerpiece for the Grizzlies. They also have another emerging star in Jaren Jackson Jr. who was named to his second All-Star appearance.