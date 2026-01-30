As fans have been awaiting injury updates for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome, who has yet to play in the regular season for the team, the next chance comes on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. With Jerome looking to reach his full potential with the Grizzlies, it hasn't been shown yet due to a right calf strain, though recent events suggest he is likely close to a return.

Here's everything we know about Ty Jerome's injury and his playing status vs. the Pelicans.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

dwnondownodnodw

Jerome's status for the Grizzlies doesn't look good for Friday's status in New Orleans, as he is listed as “doubtful” for the contest, which comes after being designated as questionable with the calf strain. The game is the first of a back-to-back that continues tomorrow, where the team goes back home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves, which could be part of his missing Friday's game.

Still, Jerome appears to be close, as discussed last week by head coach Tuomas Iisalo, with The Commercial Appeal noting that the 28-year-old's return is a week or two away.

“He's already progressed to 5-on-5 live,” Iisalo said. “So we're very close. I think the evaluation is somewhere within one or two weeks, something like this. He still needs to build a little bit of load before the actual games. But he's doing great. He's progressing really well and in high spirits.”

Jerome would even record a practice session with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate in the Memphis Hustle, which is a positive sign.

“Jerome got a practice session in with the Hustle on Wednesday before being recalled to the NBA, which is an encouraging sign that he may make his season debut soon,” CBS Sports wrote.

It remains to be seen when he will officially return, but for the question of whether Ty Jerome is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is probably not.

Grizzlies injury report

Aldama, Santi OUT Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Injury Management

Article Continues Below

Clarke, Brandon OUT Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Strain

Edey, Zach OUT Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Stress Reaction

Jerome, Ty DOUBTFUL Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Strain

Morant, Ja OUT Injury/Illness – Left Elbow; UCL Sprain

Pippen Jr., Scotty OUT Injury/Illness – Left Great Toe; Surgery Recovery

Pelicans injury report

Alexander, Trey OUT G League – Two-Way

Dickinson, Hunter OUT G League – Two-Way

Murray, Dejounte OUT Injury/Illness – Right Achilles; Rupture