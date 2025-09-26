The Memphis Grizzlies made one of the most underrated signings of the 2025 free agency period when they secured Ty Jerome on a three-year, $28 million deal. While the basketball world focused on blockbuster trades and max contracts, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman landed what could be the missing piece in the Grind City championship puzzle. Playing alongside dynamic duo Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Jerome has all the tools to shock the basketball world and establish himself as one of the league's premier sixth men in Tuomas Iisalo's system.

Unlocking that potential will be a big focus during the preseason as the Grizzlies look to replace Desmond Bane‘s shot diet (~16 FGA). Thankfully, Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in just 19.9 minutes per game last season. Perhaps most impressively, impact metrics like Estimated Plus-Minus viewed the Virginia alum as a top-30 player in the entire league with a plus-3.4 rating. That is just one testament to the 2019 NCAA title-holder's overall positive influence on winning basketball.

Darko DPM's scale indicates that Jerome is currently a better player than Bane. The 28-year-old shot 51.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from 3-point range. No offense to those no longer in the locker room, but Jerome just has a different gravity now. His 2024-25 season with Cleveland was nothing short of spectacular and the advanced metrics tell the story of a vastly undervalued player.

Per 36 minutes stats also favor Jerome (22.7 points) over Bane (21.7 points). Jerome also dished out slightly more assists, coughed up fewer turnovers, fouled less often, and snatched almost twice as many steals. The new Grizzlies gunner had better field goal and three-point percentages as well.

Jerome's shooting efficiency reached elite levels with a scorching 64.3% true shooting percentage, a number that puts him in rarified air among NBA guards. This wasn't just hot shooting luck either; it represented a fundamental evolution in Jerome's offensive approach. Expect the Grizzlies to give Jermore at least 24 minutes per game to start the season.

Chart shot sweet spots

Jerome's shooting profile is exactly what modern NBA offenses crave. One of the most reliable floor spacers available in free agency, the beauty of Jerome's shooting lies not just in the percentage but in the unpredictability. He was good for 56.9% on 218 floaters last season, the best FG% on that touch shot of any non-center in the entire league. Iisalo will be happy to see a shot chart that reveals a player comfortable firing from all areas beyond the arc.

Corner threes: 59.1% from the left corner; great for Ja and Jaren's off-hand finishing.

Above-the-break threes: His range extends well beyond the line, making him a threat in transition and off pin-downs. Jerome hit 42% from the right wing and 48.1% from the left side.

Catch-and-shoot efficiency: Jerome's ability (68.9% EFG) to immediately fire upon receiving passes is undeniable.



The Grizzlies desperately needed this type of reliable perimeter shooting. With Ja Morant's explosive driving ability and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s interior presence, defenses often collapse toward the paint, especially when Memphis lacked shooters. Jerome provides the perfect safety valve.

Ty Jerome: Midrange Maestro

While the NBA has largely abandoned mid-range shooting, Jerome's comfort in this area gives Iisalo a unique weapon to use when Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. need a rest. His shot chart from Cleveland shows consistent production from the elbow and short corners; these are areas where defenses often provide help. This mid-range proficiency creates several advantages.

When the three-point line is taken away, Jerome can step inside for high-percentage looks to relieve pressure. His willingness to take mid-range shots keeps the offense moving while working with Santi Aldama and Jaylen Wells. Late in games, mid-range shots often provide the cleanest looks available in clutch situations. Morant and Jackson Jr. will not want to shy away from a big moment, but confidence begets confidence for everyone on the court.

If an opponent forces a pass to Jerome, so be it. Jerome has shown composure in high-pressure situations throughout his career.

No doubt defense

While offense grabs headlines, Ty Jerome's defensive contributions shouldn't be overlooked. His 1.1 steals per game last season represented career-high production and highlighted his improved anticipation and positioning. At 6'5″ with good length, active hands and smart positioning led to increased deflections and turnovers. His steal percentage ranked in the upper tier among NBA guards as well.

The defensive pairing possibilities with Memphis are intriguing. When deployed alongside Jackson Jr.'s rim protection and Morant's improving on-ball defense, Jerome can focus on reading passing lanes and providing help defense. Jaylen Wells, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jerome are a mix-and-match monster second unit lineup waiting to happen. Throw Scotty Pippen Jr. at point, Zach Edey at center, and let the stars watch the show.

Memphis invested $28 million over three years because they see Jerome as more than just a role player; they see him as a potential game-changer. If he can build on his Cleveland breakthrough while embracing the Grind City culture, he might just emerge as one of the most impactful signings of the 2025 free agency period.

The stage is set to prove that success in Cleveland was not a fluke but rather the beginning of an emergence as a genuinely impactful 25+ minutes per night NBA player. Thankfully, with the Grizzlies' championship aspirations and Jerome's proven shooting ability, this partnership has all the ingredients for cooking up something special.