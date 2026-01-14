The Memphis Grizzlies have been navigating a few injuries on the team for some time, including to Zach Edey, who has been sidelined with a stress reaction in his left ankle. The Grizzlies offered an update on the second-year big man, and it looks like he has some time until he gets back on the court.

“Zach Edey continues to recover from a stress reaction in his left ankle initially diagnosed on Dec. 11. Based on the unanimous recommendation of consulting experts, Edey will continue on his current plan of offloading and rehabilitation, with a reevaluation to follow in approximately six weeks,” the Grizzlies wrote.

Edey has only played in 11 games this season, as he's averaging 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. It looks like he was coming along after dealing with injuries in his rookie season, but he happened to have another setback.

With Edey out, Jock Landale has taken over as the starting center, and he has played well for the time being. The Grizzlies still have Jaren Jackson Jr., so their frontcourt isn't completely depleted with Edey sidelined, but it would nice to have them on the court at the same time.

Injuries have been the name of the game for the Grizzlies over the past few seasons, but last year, they were able to overcome them and make it to the playoffs.

This season, they are hovering around the Play-In as they currently 17-22 and in the 10th spot, but the Los Angeles Clippers are creeping up on them.

The Grizzlies also seem to be open to making some deals before the trade deadline, headlined by All-Star point guard Ja Morant. It's uncertain if they'll get an offer for him that they like before the deadline, but it doesn't look like they're in a rush to move on from him.