The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. With Dillon Gabriel ruled out with a concussion, Shedeur Sanders will get the start. On Saturday, it was announced that the organization plans on having Bailey Zappe serve as the backup quarterback.

Reports indicate that Zappe is being called up from the Browns' practice squad to back up Sanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The last time the 26-year-old quarterback played in an NFL game was last season, when Bailey Zappe was given a spot start in Cleveland.

“Browns elevated QB Bailey Zappe from their practice squad to back up starting QB Shedeur Sanders vs. the Raiders.”

Zappe began his NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he played 14 games through two seasons with the franchise, where he started in eight of those contests. He joined the Browns in the 2024 offseason but has seen a limited amount of time on the field since leaving New England.

Article Continues Below

As for Sanders, the Week 12 matchup against the Raiders should be a solid contest for the fifth-round rookie. He'll have the opportunity to showcase his skills in an entire game, giving the Browns a more thorough look at the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

He was forced to step in for Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland's 23-16 Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Shedeur Sanders finished that game with 47 passing yards, 16 rushing yards, and an interception while completing 25.0% of his pass attempts.

The Browns-Raiders matchup is set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday. It'll be a road game for Shedeur Sanders and his team, as Cleveland aims to earn its third win of the season.