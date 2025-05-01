MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro dispelling the need for Jimmy Butler after a quote he said was taken out of context, there's no doubt that he had his best season in the NBA this past year. While Herro's season ended in rough fashion after the Heat were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the season as a whole was an ultimate success, as an extension down the line is on the table with the star giving his take on the matter.

Heat's Tyler Herro says “not the biggest deal” on extension this October

Herro is already on contract for the next two seasons, making $31 million and $33 million, respectively, but is eligible for an extension starting October 1 with the deadline on the 20th of that month. It would be up a three-year deal worth $150 million, where after the two years he has left, he would make $50 million and $54 million, but the two sides don't necessarily have to get one done in that timeline.

However, one could argue it would be more beneficial for Herro to wait as he will be eligible for a four-year, $207 million contract through the 2030-31 season in 2026. Herro would even hint at that during Wednesday's exit interview, as he would downplay getting an extension done as soon as possible and saying he wants to stay in Miami.

“Not the biggest deal, but I would love to be here. The front office, the organization, the city, everyone knows how much I love Miami. I’ve been here since I was 18, 19. I’ve got two kids here. “This is really home for me. I love being here. Basketball is why I’m here at the end of the day. I want to win, and I know how badly this organization and city want to win. We will see what happens. If it doesn’t get done in October, then we can get it done next summer. It will just be a little bit higher of a price.”

Heat's Tyler Herro expected his worst season before his eventual best

Earning his first All-Star nod in his career for the Heat star in Herro, there was some speculation about his role coming into the season, which, for fans, feels like a lifetime ago. Herro would even speak on Wednesday about his original predictions for himself, which included a career-low in points per game, expecting Bam Adebayo and Butler at the time to “make all the plays.”

“Personally, I came in thinking it would probably be my lowest usage rate,” Herro said. “I thought I would average the least of my career, I ended up averaging 24, having the best season of my career, I really do think it was because I came in thinking I was going to play off the ball, I was letting it come to me, I was going to let [Butler and Bam Adebayo] handle and make all the plays and I would be off the ball and be a glue guy a little bit in that starting unit.”

“It changed quick and I was able to reap the benefits of it,” Herro continued. “Making the All-Star team. I won the three-point contest. A lot of personal positives that came out of the season. I can’t let the last two games define my season, but also understand that’s not what I want out of this league. The personal growth is cool, but I want to win and be known as a winner. We have to do some things this summer to help put us back in that position.”

This season, Herro led the team with 23.9 points and 5.5 assists to go along with 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range. The 25-year-old looks to be even better heading into the offseason.