In Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins set a new career-high for most points scored in a single quarter. Amid an epic losing streak, Wiggins made a bold Heat guarantee for his team but flashed signs of what he promised after scoring 20 points in the second quarter against the Rockets.

Wiggins went off against the Rockets, connecting on a perfect 6-for-6 attempts in seven minutes, per Heat's X, formerly Twitter.

Andrew Wiggins in the SECOND QUARTER: 🔥 20 points

🔥 6/6 FG

🔥 6/7 FT

Andrew Wiggins in the SECOND QUARTER: 🔥 20 points

🔥 6/6 FG

🔥 6/7 FT

🔥 7 minutes played The most points in a single quarter in his career!

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra stressed Wiggins' importance to his team, which is why Miami has been cautious in nursing Wiggins' recent ankle injury. Spoelstra explained after the Heat's 116-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons, per ClutchPoints' Zachary Weinberger.

“I mean, it goes without saying that he's a major part of what we're trying to do,” Spoelstra said. “It's great to have him back. You know, yeah, we'll be mindful of his minutes tonight, but we'll see how it goes and adjust accordingly.”

Andrew Wiggins' bold guarantee amid Heat's losing streak

Heat forward Andrew Wiggins believes his team isn't far from getting over the hump. After losing seven straight, Wiggins said the Heat are “right there” in terms of almost turning things around.

“It's everybody; I think it's the whole team, you know, just doing it collectively and trying to figure it out together,” Wiggins said. “You know, we figure it out; we go through all this stuff, and once you get over that hump, you know, we're going to be right there.”

“I mean, it's still good spirits, good vibes around the team. You know, we all want the same thing, you know, which is to win, to see something positive in the outcome of these games. So as long as we keep the good vibes, keep that will to try to go there and stay competitive and win games, I feel like we'll be all right.”

The Heat hope to snap their nine-game skid against the Rockets.