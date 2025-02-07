As the details of the fallout between Miami Heat president Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler continue to emerge, the letter stemming from his latest suspension has come to the forefront. In the letter, signed “Sincerely, Patrick J. Riley,” Butler's actions were viewed as sustained insubordination and unacceptable defiance. He was warned that any future misconduct “will result in further discipline up to and including the maximum discipline permitted,” per The Athletic's James Jackson, Sam Amick, and Jon Krawczynski.

It laid out the Heat’s entire case for the second suspension, filled with legalese, including multiple references to team policies, the “Uniform Player Contract” and the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement that Riley and the Heat believe serves as the support for their position.

The letter details Butler’s alleged “conduct detrimental to the team,” from his missed team flight on Jan. 22 to several other examples of misconduct both on and off the floor, per The Athletic.

“This suspension is further based on the facts that (i) team executives and coaching staff have discussed your behavior with you and your agent on numerous prior occasions, and (ii) you have been previously disciplined by the team for certain of your actions, but you subsequently failed to conform your conduct to standards appropriately required by the Miami Heat, the Handbook, the UPC and the CBA,” the letter stated.

It also made claims of threats made by Butler.

“Riley wrote in the letter that Butler threatened to skip practices, not listen to Spoelstra, and make his return “uncomfortable and refuse to stand in team huddles and otherwise distance yourself from the team.” He added that he failed “to give best efforts during recent games” and was “combative and argumentative during recent meetings with me and the Arisons,” The Athletic reported.

Jimmy Butler thought Pat Riley was ‘unhinged' at last meeting

Jimmy Butler's last meeting with Heat president Pat Riley led to Butler's trade to the Warriors before the deadline. Riley's last-ditched attempt to reconcile his differences with his former forward fell flat.

“Tears welled in Riley’s eyes as he attempted to connect with Butler on a human level. Both men had lost their fathers, and Riley’s famed toughness faded in the moment as he thought about Butler mourning his father’s death last season. But Riley’s vulnerability did not land with Butler. The player viewed Riley’s behavior as “unhinged,” a league source close to Butler said,” The Athletic reported.

The Heat will host the Warriors on March 25.