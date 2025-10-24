As Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested by the FBI in relation to a gambling probe, not limited to sports, it came the morning after the team's opening 125-121 loss to the Orlando Magic. While the Heat were recovering from the tough loss to the Magic on Wednesday, there is no doubt that fans and the team alike were likely taken aback by the arrest.

Speaking before Friday night's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Erik Spoelstra would give insight into how the team is dealing with recent events. Spoelstra would say that the team had a meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation, but also honing in the focus on the games ahead, according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

“You're left with no other choice,” Spoelstra said Friday when asked how it is holding the team together after the Rozier arrest. “The league doesn't wait, doesn't stop for you. We had a meeting yesterday to address things, and then today, it was the task at hand. If you've been around long enough in this league, you have to learn how to compartmentalize and focus on the most immediate thing, and that's preparing for an important game tonight.”

“The guys were very good this morning, and Memphis was impressive in their first game,” Spoelstra continued. “That's what we're looking forward to, is getting out there and competing again and doing what we need to do to come out of here with a win.”

Erik Spoelstra on how much Terry Rozier meant to the Heat

With the sports world reacting to the news of the Heat guard in Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups being arrested by the FBI, it's important to note the connection the 31-year-old had with the team. Since being traded in-season in 2023, Rozier had built relationships within the franchise, despite the on-court production dwindling.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously we can't comment on the situation, but Terry was somebody who was very dear to all of us; he's had a real positive impact on our locker room and staff, and players alike,” Spoelstra said. “That includes last year, when he wasn't in the rotation, oftentimes. So, we send our thoughts and our care for him as he goes through this.”

Rozier was ready to hopefully turn his career around after a disappointing stint thus far with Miami, falling out of the rotation completely last season, but a hamstring injury during training camp put the hopes on a slight halt. Now with Rozier on immediate leave, the Heat will have to focus on moving forward with getting their first win of the season on Friday night against the Grizzlies.