While Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware had an impressive preseason, there were a ton of narratives and storylines made about head coach Erik Spoelstra challenging the 21-year-old hard. Though the Heat star uses Spoelstra's challenges, the head coach believes that it's been taken out of proportion.

In the offseason, Spoelstra would express that Ware needs to improve in his “professionalism” among other traits, a nugget that fans and the basketball world latched on to. Speaking after Tuesday's practice, Spoelstra would downplay the storylines, saying that he did not “challenge him that strongly,” while also mentioning that he has enjoyed watching Ware improve.

“I didn’t even challenge him that strongly,” Spoelstra said, according to The Sun Sentinel. “I just mentioned very matter of fact about his game, I like the progress he’s making. We’re going to continue to coach him and push him. We see the talent there. He really can add a lot to our team.

“He wants us to coach him and that’s what we owe him, for him to reach his full potential,” Spoelstra continued.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on the Kel'el Ware, Bam Adebayo duo

Though Ware's starting for the Heat remains a question for the season, the Indiana product is looking to build off what was an impressive rookie season, being selected to the NBA's All-Rookie second team. He would eventually start for the majority of the second half of the season last year, headlining the front court with Bam Adebayo.

However, that hasn't been the plan this preseason, as when healthy, Nikola Jovic has been with Adebayo in the front court, though Ware filled in when Jovic was injured. Spoelstra would also downplay any loss in chemistry in the Ware-Adebayo duo.

“I think they're fine. Yeah, they've had some time now since training camp, and those minutes last year to play off each other,” Spoelstra said Monday. “They feel comfortable with it. So there's some good things we can build on. For sure, we just don't want them, like, taking up the same space, you know, that doesn't do us any good. But they're aware of it, and they've been working on it.”

Coach Spo speaks on the Bam and Ware lineup, also not committed to a starting lineup yet “I’m still deciding, we’ll figure it out. Whatever the starting lineup is for game one it might not be for game two” Also says “depth” is one of this teams best strengths (Via @MiamiHEAT)… pic.twitter.com/CzE0pSg1Tt — Heat Culture (@HeatCulture13) October 20, 2025

At any rate, Ware is questionable for Miami's opener on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic, with a left ankle sprain.