The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-2 and atop the NFC, but you would think they were in crisis mode and trying to salvage their season. The reason for that has been the ongoing back-and-forth with A.J. Brown, who has not been satisfied with how he's been used in the offense. He let it be known on while he was on a Twitch stream playing Madden with one of his friends, when he was asked how everything was going.

“I mean, no,” Brown said. “Where have you been? Family good? Yeah. Everything else? No. It's been a s—show.”

The next day, Brown was asked about the comments, and he said his peace, but Jalen Hurt was also asked about the comments. Just like every answer that Hurts gives, it was calm, cool, and respectful.

“I know you gotta ask those questions and I have a lot of respect for that,” Hurts said. “My focus always goes back to what the group is doing and what the collective is. Obviously, A.J. plays a pivotal role in what we've been and what we've done. And so, we just have to continue to grow with that every day. I know he's talked about having a growth mindset and embracing that, so we just need that mentality as we go throughout this season and try to get to where we're trying to go.”

Hurts is more focused on what the team can do to execute on the field, but Brown is also. For him, it is about getting the ball, but it's also about getting back to how they were playing last season, which helped them win the Super Bowl. Things have not been the same this season, and the inconsistency shows on the field.

“It's about doing what we're supposed to be doing on offense,” Brown said. “If we are really in this business, we're trying to get better, we got to do what we got to do. And not just say, ‘Oh, it's about wins.' Like, ‘As long as we got the win it's cool.' No, you cannot do that. Not in this league. You've got to continue to get better. We've got to do what we have to do on offense to help the defense.”