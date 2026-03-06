Trae Young finally made his highly anticipated debut for the Washington Wizards in their recent 122-112 loss to the Utah Jazz. Since making his move from the Atlanta Hawks at the start of January, Young has been sidelined due to a combination of a strained right knee and bruised quadriceps, last playing back in late December.

So, how did he fare in what was another disappointing loss for the Wizards? Well, Young finished with 12 points, six assists and two rebounds, going 4-9 from the field and also producing two steals in the 19 minutes he spent on the court, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Trae Young in his Wizards debut tonight: 12 points 4-of-9 FG

2 rebounds 3-of-6 FT

6 assists

2 steals

3 turnovers

19 minutes pic.twitter.com/vbkPyBx8Ex — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 6, 2026

Young gave the ball away a total of three times and converted three of his six free throws during the game. However, he was hardly the only Wizards player who had an off night and can be forgiven as he was playing his first minutes in months.

The Wizards went a poor 46.8% from the field and once again struggled due to a lack of offensive threat throughout. A total of seven Washington players scored in double digits, led by Julian Reese, who finished with 18 points and a whopping 20 rebounds.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 17 points while Leaky Black had 16 to round off a difficult night all around. Tre Johnson added 13 while the likes of Will Riley and Anthony Gill scored 13 and 10 points off the bench, respectively.

The loss meant that the Wizards moved to 16-46 for the season and now have only a one-game lead over the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They also last won a game back on February 20 against the Indiana Pacers, having lost a total of seven games on the bounce since.

Washington is effectively out of postseason contention and will now take on the New Orleans Pelicans next. However, with Young back in the fold, the expectation will be that they also show an uptick in form.