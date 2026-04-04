Apr 4, 2026 at 11:23 AM ET

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards are set to go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Herro is dealing with an injury concern, however. Injuries have been a concern for the Heat throughout the year, so will Herro be available vs. the Wizards?

Here's everything we know about Tyler Herro's injury status for the Heat's game today vs. the Wizards.

Tyler Herro's injury status vs. Wizards

Herro is currently listed as probable to play due to right foot soreness, according to the NBA injury report.

Miami will enter play with a 40-37 overall record. The Heat are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Washington holds a 17-59 record. The Wizards are last in the East heading into Saturday's contest.

When it comes to the question of if Tyler Herro is playing today vs. the Wizards, the answer is probably.

Heat injury report

The Heat have four players listed on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Andrew Wiggins (left big toe sesamoiditis) Available

Tyler Herro (right foot soreness): Probable

Normal Powell (return to competition reconditioning): Out

Terry Rozier (not with team): Out

Wizards injury report

The Wizards have 10 players listed on the injury report.