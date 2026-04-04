The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards are set to go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Herro is dealing with an injury concern, however. Injuries have been a concern for the Heat throughout the year, so will Herro be available vs. the Wizards?
Here's everything we know about Tyler Herro's injury status for the Heat's game today vs. the Wizards.
Tyler Herro's injury status vs. Wizards
Herro is currently listed as probable to play due to right foot soreness, according to the NBA injury report.
Miami will enter play with a 40-37 overall record. The Heat are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Washington holds a 17-59 record. The Wizards are last in the East heading into Saturday's contest.
When it comes to the question of if Tyler Herro is playing today vs. the Wizards, the answer is probably.
Heat injury report
The Heat have four players listed on the injury report for Saturday's game.
- Andrew Wiggins (left big toe sesamoiditis) Available
- Tyler Herro (right foot soreness): Probable
- Normal Powell (return to competition reconditioning): Out
- Terry Rozier (not with team): Out
Wizards injury report
The Wizards have 10 players listed on the injury report.
- Justin Champagnie (right knee contusion): Questionable
- Bilal Coulibaly (right retrocalcaneal bursitis): Questionable
- Tre Johnson (right foot sprain): Questionable
- Alex Sarr (left big toe capsulitis): Questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic (right knee contusion): Questionable
- Anthony Davis (left finger sprain): Out
- Kyshawn George (left elbow sprain): Out
- D'Angelo Russell (not with team): Out
- Cam Whitmore (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis): Out
- Trae Young (low back pain, right quad contusion): Out