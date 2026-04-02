The Miami Heat are looking to stick the landing on the NBA season as the playoffs and play-in loom. But there have been interesting developments regarding the Heat's rotation with Tyler Herro back in the lineup. Norman Powell, who had a hot start to the year for a Heat team that exceeded expectations with its unique offensive system.

But Herro has been relegated to the bench as Herro has come back in the lineup, which has clouded his future with the team a bit as the offseason looms. On the latest episode of Clutch Scoops, Senior NBA Reporter Brett Siegel raised questions about Powell's fit with the Heat as Herro has made his way back into the rotation.

“He joins Miami, he’s in a featured role, and then the second half of the season he’s coming off the bench again. That’s not something that Norman Powell wants. He views himself as a starter in this league who can play at an All-Star level as we’ve seen over the last two years. So he not only wants to be compensated as much, he wants to be guaranteed that type of role on a team that he’s going to be with.”

Siegel added, “Can that be in Miami next to Tyler Herro? Maybe. Will the Heat potentially keep them both? They can financially for a season, but after that they’ll have to start making some hard decisions. They’re going to have to get rid of one of them, both of them maybe and restart around Bam Adebayo.”

Powell has had a phenomenal season by several standards. He's averaging 22.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists along with 1.1 steals per game and 38.4% from three. Powell was also named as an All-Star this season.