MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo praised Andrew Wiggins after Tuesday's practice, saying that he'll get back to All-Star level as he gets more comfortable with the team, there is one aspect that he still has yet to show before returning to his usual production. With the Heat facing some stress due to their recent collapses, the team will need a player like Wiggins to get acclimated and be more aggressive, which was emphasized by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Coming off an ankle sprain, Wiggins had back-to-back games where he started off hot scoring nine and 12 points against the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter, but would taper off as the game reached the end. Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints that “he'll be just fine” and as he gets more comfortable with Miami, he will be “assertive.”

“He hasn't had like a large sample size with us,” Spoelstra said before Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. “You know, he knows what we need from him, what we want from him. He wants to provide that as well. He'll be just fine. Takes a little bit of time just to feel comfortable in your settings, understand what your role is and, you know, be that kind of assertive guy.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on Andrew Wiggins getting back to All-Star level

Ever since the Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins has been seen as the third option on the team after Tyler Herro and Adebayo. While the group wants him to be more aggressive, there also might be some getting used to in terms of gaining chemistry to not step on their toes.

However, Adebayo has all the confidence in Wiggins, saying to ClutchPoints that “he'll get back to the All-Star Andrew” once he gets more in tune with the team.

“The more he gets comfortable, the more you see how gifted he really is,” Adebayo said. “We know what type of talent is. I mean, watching him in ones right now, it's like, he's got game. He's got all the tools to be a successful player. I feel like once he really gets comfortable here, he'll get back to the All Star Andrew.”

At 30 years old and with his third team, he would say after Monday's loss to the Hornets that the best is yet to come for himself in a Miami uniform.

“For sure,” Wiggins said when asked if his best version is incoming. “I feel like I will get better with each game and experience as the chemistry builds, especially around these guys. I feel like I will be better with great teammates, got great leaders in Tyler [Herro] and Bam [Adebayo].”

At any rate, the team is 29-35 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference before the Heat take on the Clippers on Wednesday night.