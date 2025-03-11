MIAMI – After another Miami Heat collapse on Monday night to the Charlotte Hornets, the team will continue to look for answers regarding a hopeful turnaround. Withe the Heat continuing to regress as Erik Spoelstra put it, one player who can help take the team over the edge besides Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo is newcomer Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins continues to work on not just getting more acclimated with the team, but also recovering from an ankle sprain that made him miss a handful of games. In the last two games, Wiggins would have hot starts and then taper out as the game went on in his road to getting back to his productive nature.

One player who shares the same sentiments is the Heat's captain in Bam Adebayo who spoke after Tuesday's practice and gave a confident outlook on his new teammate. He would tell ClutchPoints that once the 30-year-old “gets comfortable.” fans could see the return of “All-Star Andrew.”

“The more he gets comfortable, the more you see how gifted he really is,” Adebayo said about Wiggins. “We know what type of talent is. I mean, watching him in ones right now, it's like, he's got game. He's got all the tools to be a successful player. I feel like once he really gets comfortable here, he'll get back to the All Star Andrew.”

Andrew Wiggins teases the best is yet to come for him on Heat

Ever since the Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, it's been a process for players such as Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson to get adjusted to their new team. After scoring 22 and 19 points respectively since coming back from the ankle sprain, he said Monday night that the best is yet to come for himself in a Miami uniform.

“For sure,” Wiggins said when asked if his best version is incoming. “I feel like I will get better with each game and experience as the chrmistry builds, especially around these guys. I feel like I will be better with great teammates, got great leaders in Tyler [Herro] and Bam [Adebayo].”

Andrew Wiggins on continuing to adjust to the Heat

With the new Heat star in Wiggins starting a new chapter in his life after spending many years with the Warriors, he would also say that he's getting situated well on and off the court. He would also double down on his sentiments saying “it's coming along.”

“I feel good, getting adjusted and situated,” Wiggins said. “Trying to figure out all the sets, picking my spots on the floor. Building up that chemistry, seeing what everyone wants to do, everyone's spots. But it's coming along.”

As mentioned earlier, Wiggins started the last two games in a huge way, but would lose steam towards the end of games as he continues to learn the balance of being aggressive, but also not stepping on the toes of stars such as Herro and Adebayo. He would mention how he needs to be “more aggressive” in the second half of games, especially in the dreadful loss to Charlotte on Monday.

“To be honest with you, not too sure,” Wiggins said when asked if the slow finishes to games are because teams are adjusting to him or he's still adjusting to Miami. “I just play within the flow of the game and whatever happens, happens. I feel like I could've been more aggressive definitely in the second half though.”

At any rate, Wiggins will continue to find his feet with the Heat as they next face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night with the team being 29-35 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference.