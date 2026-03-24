Tiger Woods has won many accolades in his golf career, but one that eluded him was an Olympic Gold Medal. Golf was in the Summer Olympics in 1900 and 1904, and didn't return again until 2016, with Men's and Women's individual tournaments. Woods missed playing in the prestigious event during his prime, and the Americans were represented by players like Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, and Scottie Scheffler, with the latter two winning gold in the last two events.

If there's one individual who is reaping the rewards of winning a gold medal, it's Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. He has been on tour since winning the medal, along with some of his teammates, including the golden goal scorer Jack Hughes and his brother, Quinn.

Tkachuk found himself at a different sporting event on Monday night, taking in the TGL Finals, where Woods was able to get a glimpse at the Olympic medal. It takes a pretty prestigious trophy to impress Tiger at this point in his sporting life, but it was clear that Tkachuk's medal impressed him.

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Matthew Tkachuk got to meet Tiger Woods and show him his USA Hockey Olympic gold medal while at the TGL Finals 🙌 Look how excited Tiger was 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eH7plLcTOV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2026

There are rumors that Tiger Woods could make a return at The Masters this year, as he recovers from yet another injury. However, the chances of Woods getting his game back to anywhere close enough to represent his country at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles are essentially impossible. While golf fans might get to see one of golf's all-time greats in a couple of more prestigious tournaments, the Olympics is one that has passed him by on the other side of 50.