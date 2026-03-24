While Miami University star Rueben Bain Jr. is trying to overcome criticism about his arm length, he has plenty of teams very interested in him. And at his Miami Pro Day, he dropped a Mike Tyson power comparison, according to a post on X by Cameron Wolfe.

“Mike Tyson wasn’t the tallest. He wasn’t the longest. But when you felt him, you felt him. You kept your distance.” 1-on-1 with Miami DL Rueben Bain Jr. on what he wanted to show NFL teams, potential fit with Titans, why he doesn’t care about haircuts, his love for (football) & more.”

Miami’s Rueben Bain a lock to go early in NFL Draft

Bain showed off quite a bit at his pro day, and he’s catching the eyes of people who matter, according to profootballrumors.com.

“Multiple evaluators (NFL insider Jason) La Canfora communicated with thought Bain stood as good a chance as any of the other top few picks at landing in the No. 2 overall slot,” Ely Allen wrote. “They pointed to Bain’s maturity while at the same time valuing how much younger he is than other top pass rushers who utilized the transfer portal in college.

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“There appears to be a growing sense that the people making Draft Day decisions prize Bain more than those who specialize in mock drafts, as La Canfora puts it.”

That could put the Titans hot on Bain’s trail, according to sportsboom.us.

“Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr had a very strong combine, but continues to be largely overlook as a true candidate for the second pick,” Canfora wrote. “However, his ability to generate power and punish offensive lineman when rushing from inside, rather than exist solely as an outside pass rusher, keeps coming up in conversations with NFL people.”

“Go check his wingspan differential,” one longtime evaluator said, noting a metric that combines the length of a player’s arms with their overall height. His arms are not going to be a problem. This kid did nothing but produce. I think he’s definitely in play at 2.”