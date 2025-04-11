Right before the Miami Heat lost to the Chicago Bulls, there was a late addition to the injury report in rookie Pelle Larsson who was quickly ruled out with a sprained right ankle. As the Heat got back Andrew Wiggins from injury, Larsson is currently on the road to recovery from what is hopefully a minor bump in the road as the situation around the issue is an unlucky one.

Miami's second-round pick would call it a “freak accident” as he was going through his traditional weightlifting routine, doing step downs, before the game as he said his “foot caught in something” according to The Miami Herald.

“I was lifting and just stepped and got my foot caught in something,” Larsson said. “So I just stepped on a twisted ankle, and it doesn’t feel great.”

“It’s more frustrating than anything, especially when it happens off the court,” Larsson continued. “It feels like you don’t have as much control. So it’s frustrating.”

Larsson will also miss Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans as while the minutes have been relatively inconsistent the whole season, he had been a consistent player off the bench for Erik Spoelstra recently. Making strides as a rookie on either side of the ball, there's no doubt a sense of disappointment for the team to hear about the injury.

Heat's Pelle Larsson on having an injury on the same ankle

As the Heat head coach in Spoelstra looks to lead his team past the play-in tournament, Larsson was seemingly prepared to play a role off the bench. He would say he heard the injury when it happened and also called it a “freakish unfortunate deal” and said the weightlifting before games is “part of his normal routine.”

“I was right next door, so I heard it,” Spoelstra said. “It’s just one of those things, it was a freakish unfortunate deal. But that’s part of his normal routine. And we’ll continue to treat him and see how he responds.”

Larsson would go through an ankle injury in December which made him miss four games and confirmed it's the same one as the plan now is “working with trainers.”

“Right now just going day by day, working with trainers and seeing how every movement feels one day after another,” Larsson said as he came out of the University of Arizona, selected with the 44th pick.

“It’s the same ankle, so that’s similar,” Larsson said. “But that was a little different. That was when we were playing and it probably was a little bit worse. But always got to be cautious with repeating stuff like that. Just making sure everything is looking good and 100%.”

At any rate, Larsson looks to get back as Miami has two games before the regular season ends which includes Friday against the Pelicans.