Miami Heat forward Kevin Love shared heartbreaking news with fans on Sunday, announcing the death of his father, former NBA player Stan Love, at the age of 76.

In an emotional Instagram post, Kevin opened up about the pain of losing his father after a long health battle, revealing that the final months had been especially difficult.

“Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past six months,” Love wrote. “Even at the end, as you continued to deteriorate, I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero.”

Love described his father's final wish, which was to pass away at home surrounded by family, and shared how deeply those final moments had shaped his understanding of life, forgiveness, and unconditional love.

“You have undoubtedly been my greatest teacher,” Love wrote. “Despite his flaws, and my own, we are a successful story of father and son. A never-ending bond, rooted in love, that will forever remain eternal.”

Stan Love, who was the brother of Beach Boys singer Mike Love, had his own legacy in the world of basketball. A standout at Morningside High School in Inglewood, California, and later at Oregon, he was selected ninth overall by the Baltimore Bullets in the 1971 NBA Draft. He went on to play four seasons in the NBA with the Bullets and the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds across 226 games, along with a short stint in the ABA with San Antonio.

Kevin Love, who has been away from the team for personal reasons, will not play in Game 4 of their playoff series against Cleveland on Monday night.

News of Stan Love’s passing drew an outpouring of support across the NBA community.

Isaiah Thomas, who was Love's teammate during his years as a Cavalier, shared a heartfelt memory, commenting, “I remember every time I stayed the weekend at your home, your pops always made me feel welcomed and taken care of. Stay strong and prayers to you and the family.”

CJ McCollum and Steve Nash also sent their love, leaving a trail of heart emojis under Love’s post. DeMarcus Cousins joined in, commenting, “🙏🏿💙” to show his support.

The message of Kevin Love’s tribute resonated deeply, not just because of who his father was, but because of how honestly he shared the complicated and beautiful reality of their relationship.

Love spoke openly about past struggles between them, how anger and distance gave way to reconciliation, and how his father's final lesson was one of peace and healing.

As the memories poured out, Love ended his tribute with a simple, powerful statement that captured everything he felt: “Dad, I’m so proud to be your son. My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything. I love you.”