There was an emotional moment on the court Monday, April 28, when Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson comforted Miami Heat's Kevin Love. The Heat's center was mourning the death of his father Stan Love who died on Sunday, April 27.

The viral moment began circulating online that showed Thompson embracing Kevin on the court as the latter appeared to be getting emotional. Due to the death of his father, Kevin did not attend the Heat's playoff game on Saturday, April 26. The Heat ended up being eliminated from the playoffs on Monday after losing all four games to the Cavaliers.

Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson shared a moment pre-game after Love's dad, Stan, passed away yesterday 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/4FK11QOEjM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kevin shared a throwback photo of his father and an additional image of Kevin holding his hand in the hospital bed with a heartfelt caption.

“Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks. And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate — I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero,” Kevin wrote via Instagram. “The words we continuously heard from you in your last chapter were how blessed you’ve been to have such a loving family. And in return how much you’ve loved your wife and kids. Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath. That breath came. And now it’s time to rest.”

“I mourn the times I felt angry and isolated — my heart weighs heavy knowing we lost that time and can’t get it back,” he continued. “But our division led to me finding myself. I was running from something but that time away provided the wisdoms of forgiveness and reconciliation. And an unwavering sense that he loved me through it all, in every moment.”

Stan was a former NBA star and played for the Baltimore Bullets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Tristan Thompson Pens Heartfelt Tribute For Late Mom Andrea Thompson

Thompson unfortunately knows what it's like to bury a parent as his mother Andrea Thompson died in 2023. Andrea died of a heart attack in her home in Toronto.

Like Kevin, Thompson also shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Instagram sharing several snapshots of himself with her and other family members.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, it has been one month since you've been gone. I'm in disbelief,” Thompson wrote in the caption.

“Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the Cavaliers star continued. “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”

In the caption he apologized for his wrongdoings and scandals which mainly included the women he was involved with at the time.

“You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough,” Thompson added. “Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up.”

He promised his mother that he would take care of the family and especially his now 18 year-old brother Amari that has epilepsy and must have around the clock care. Thompson has kept his promise to his mother as he is the official guardian of Amari.

“I know they say time heals all but I don't think this pain will ever go away,” Thompson continued. “We had so many memories & more I wanted to share with you. We will still share them but now from heaven.”

“As the tears roll down my face, all I can ask is please continue to be my light,” he concluded the post.”Mommy, you're my guardian angel and I'll forever praise you. I love you mommy. I can't wait to see you and when I do I'm going to run and give you the biggest hug and kiss.”