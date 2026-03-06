After making his return from injury at the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has broken his silence on how it came together.

He appeared on Good Morning Football on Friday, Mar. 6, 2026, less than a week after his bombshell return. Two of the hosts came out in black hoodies and masks, harkening back to Rollins' masked man outfit, and he joked he felt “underdressed” at the table.

“I was under the ring, I'm coming out, and I'm feeling all of the chaos that's happening around us,” Rollins reflected. “The Untied Center is electric, it's insane, we're in the main event of Elimination Chamber, everybody had just crushed it throughout the entire night, and it was my moment to shine. I've gotta get in there. I'm staring across from that idiot Logan Paul. I just look at him right in his little beady eyes, so excited that I get to stomp his head into the ground. I do the deed, and I'm just trying to soak it in.”

He then revealed that the “hardest” part of pulling off a spot like that is “to not move.” He elaborated, “It's the hardest thing in the world because the energy is off the charts. Boys, you know from playing in the game, you know when you hit that moment, whatever it is, you want to just lose it. All the adrenaline coursing through your body.”

How does Seth Rollins feel after his WWE return at Elimination Chamber?

Ultimately, Rollins appears happy to be back. He said it “felt really, really good to be back,” and he appears to have been able to soak it all in.

He is back and ready to get revenge on The Vision. Rollins attacked Logan Paul during the Elimination Chamber match, costing him the win.

During the following episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins attacked Paul Heyman, with whom he formed The Vision. Now, Rollins needs to get his revenge on Bron Breakker, who's currently on the shelf with an injury, and who kicked him out of the group.