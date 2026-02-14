As the Miami Heat are in the midst of a much-needed All-Star break, one of the few players representing the team this weekend is Norman Powell. With the Heat star in Powell earning All-Star honors for the first time, which has been a goal of his for a while, he mentions why this season has come full circle in a certain way.

Powell was considered an All-Star snub by many last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, as he stood out as an offensive gutpunch for the team, especially when they were dealing with injuries to Kawhi Leonard and others.

Fast forward to this year, and Powell has shone for Miami, leading with 23 points per game, but the reason why he believes this “completes the story” is that the All-Star festivities take place in his former home of Los Angeles.

“I think this completes the story,” Powell said, according to The Miami Herald. “I think it’s like something that you can’t even write down or think of. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, the All-Star Game is in L.A. Now I’m definitely trying to make it.’ I think it just happens that way.”

“I really thought that I’d be an All-Star last year with the team, and it didn’t happen,” Powell continued, referencing this time with the Clippers. “Moves are made, and then the venue is actually where you just got traded from, and you get selected to be one and go back there in front of the fans, in front of that organization. I think it’s just a nice little Easter egg to the story of my career.”

At any rate, Powell looks to further help the Heat as the team is at a 29-27 record, putting them at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.