MIAMI – As the Miami Heat signed Nikola Jovic to a $62.4 million contract extension, his key role to the team was put on display, despite the 103-93 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the preseason home opener. With Jovic saying he is ready to give everything for the Heat this season, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the improvements he's made and the one area that was good to see on Monday night.

In total, Jovic filled up the statsheet, scoring nine points on three of seven shooting from the field, one of four from deep, to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals while recording a +11 on the floor. For Spoelstra, he said to ClutchPoints that he was “encouraged” to see the activity on the glass as he admitted Jovic has “improved basically everywhere except for the rebounding.”

“It felt like he rebounded better tonight,” Spoelstra said. “That's one of the things that this head coach has been talking to him about a lot. He's improved basically everywhere except for the rebounding, and he took ownership of that tonight. He's capable of rebounding much better than he has. Last year, summer, and so far in training camp, it has to be a priority for him…He's got to rebound his size, and then he's our best bust-out guy.”

“So that leads to great action and flow going off the court,” Spoelstra continued. “But he can't be a wandering generality on the glass. So I thought he was much better with that tonight; the other parts of this game have improved, some of the decision-making. I like it when he's putting his head down and attacking the paint with aggressiveness…But he had some good stuff tonight. I'm encouraged by that.”

A look at the first half led by Nikola Jovic, Norman Powell

One of the main goals for the Heat is evolving their offense after trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors last season, specifically playing at a faster pace. Right from the jump in Monday's contest, the team was playing fast, not wasting any second when the ball was in their possession.

While the vision started solid, as the team was generating offense off the fast pace, especially with Powell scoring eight points, it faltered when the starters were taken out of the game. Miami had trouble generating offense in the fast game towards the end of the starters' first stint in the contest, as when they were taken out with 4:34 left in the first period, the Heat shot 42.9 percent from the field and made two of their five attempts from deep.

The story shifted when the second unit came into the game, consisting of Kel'el Ware, Dru Smith, Keshad Johnson, Myron Gardner, and Trevor Keels. Though a short sample size, the unit would score only four points to close out the quarter.

While the start of the second quarter saw Milwaukee build up a 13-point lead, Miami got its rhythm back towards the end of the first half. This time, the fast pace played to their advantage, catching the Bucks off-kilter, led by Powell, who had 10 points in the second period.

Jovic would be scoreless in the first quarter, but had two key baskets in the second, adding to an impressive stat line as he finished the first half with five rebounds and five assists. Needed in their fast-paced approach is a playmaker that can also generate offense, with Joviv looking to be that key.

Two key aspects of the Heat were put on display

With the Heat having championship aspirations for this upcoming season, two aspects of the season were on display in the game and specifically in the third quarter. One was Powell, who showed his ultimate strengths in being a dangerous threat in the mid-range and even from beyond the arc, making 50 percent of his shots from the field and from deep.

The other point of emphasis was Miami playing at a faster pace, and while it takes a collective effort, it needs a playmaker to generate a good chunk of the offense. This was Jovic's time to shine, showing what he can do passing, scoring, and even his activity level with the ball in his hands, making a positive impact on the floor, as shown with the +11, as said earlier.

Spoelstra would even mention how Jovic will be an “engine” for the team when it comes to generating offense, with the 22-year-old saying he is “just doing what helps this team.” Jovic expressed after the contest that Miami still has some tinkering to do when it comes to the faster style, but envisions it will get better as time goes on.

Monday night was just a taste of what the offense can look like come Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic in the regular season opener, even though the team remains without Tyler Herro. The Heat's next preseason game comes on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.