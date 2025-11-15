Emotions ran high between Texas A&M football and South Carolina, with LeBron James watching too. But the NBA superstar reacted swiftly toward a viral moment involving a cop and Gamecocks player.

Nyck Harbor of South Carolina scored on an 80-yard touchdown, with his momentum carrying him into the tunnel. A DPS trooper shoulder checks Harbor, however. The police officer later yells at the Gamecocks receiver, leaving Harbor and his teammate confused.

James didn't mince words in watching the moment unfold, posting this on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!!” James posted with a hand covering the face emoji. “He went out his way to start some s—. Do better man.”

Did cop stay in game for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina?

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Texas A&M police reacted to the moment, sending out this update during the game.

“We are aware of the incident in the NE tunnel involving a DPS trooper. He has been relieved of his game day assignment,” the police's X account stated.

That cop left as the Aggies pulled off a miracle comeback.

South Carolina led by an astonishing 30-3 lead at halftime — jeopardizing the Aggies' No. 3 ranking. But Texas A&M showed no flinch or quit, pulling off the epic comeback by igniting in the third quarter.

Marcel Reed completed an eight-play drive to spark the rally, hitting Izaiah Williams for a 27-yard touchdown. The dual-threat passer later hit Ashton Bethel-Roman for 39 yards down the middle — cutting the lead to 30-17. Reed then found Nate Boerkircher down the left for a 14-yard TD — which completed a two-play, 80-yard drive set up by a Bethel-Roman 76-yard reception.

E.J Smith powered in for the final touchdown of the afternoon on a four-yard run, completing the historic comeback at Kyle Field.