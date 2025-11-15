Emotions ran high between Texas A&M football and South Carolina, with LeBron James watching too. But the NBA superstar reacted swiftly toward a viral moment involving a cop and Gamecocks player.

Nyck Harbor of South Carolina scored on an 80-yard touchdown, with his momentum carrying him into the tunnel. A DPS trooper shoulder checks Harbor, however. The police officer later yells at the Gamecocks receiver, leaving Harbor and his teammate confused.

South Carolina scores a TD to extend its lead over No. 3 Texas A&M (it's now 30-3 at halftime) and then deals with a shoulder check from a Texas state trooper. 🏈 👮‍♂️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/9Cw8zhrQFV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

James didn't mince words in watching the moment unfold, posting this on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!!” James posted with a hand covering the face emoji. “He went out his way to start some s—. Do better man.”

Did cop stay in game for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina?

Article Continues Below

Texas A&M police reacted to the moment, sending out this update during the game.

“We are aware of the incident in the NE tunnel involving a DPS trooper. He has been relieved of his game day assignment,” the police's X account stated.

That cop left as the Aggies pulled off a miracle comeback.

South Carolina led by an astonishing 30-3 lead at halftime — jeopardizing the Aggies' No. 3 ranking. But Texas A&M showed no flinch or quit, pulling off the epic comeback by igniting in the third quarter.

Marcel Reed completed an eight-play drive to spark the rally, hitting Izaiah Williams for a 27-yard touchdown. The dual-threat passer later hit Ashton Bethel-Roman for 39 yards down the middle — cutting the lead to 30-17. Reed then found Nate Boerkircher down the left for a 14-yard TD — which completed a two-play, 80-yard drive set up by a Bethel-Roman 76-yard reception.

E.J Smith powered in for the final touchdown of the afternoon on a four-yard run, completing the historic comeback at Kyle Field.