The news of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier being arrested has shocked the sports world, but this came after he was said to have been “cleared” of any involvement in the gambling probe by Shams Charania, prompting fellow journalist Pablo Torre to react.

Torre took to X, formerly Twitter, to bring the old video to light where Charania said Rozier was “cleared.” It occurred during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in June 2025.

“Terry Rozier, as of now, has been cleared,” said Charania. “He finished the season with Miami there’s nothing really active as of right now with him”

Torre then quote-posted the video on X, saying, “Previously.” A few minutes later, he followed that up with a post claiming that Rozier was never “cleared” at all.

“Terry Rozier was never ‘cleared' by the federal government in this investigation, according to [Pablo Torre Finds Out's] reporting. Neither was Malik Beasley,” he wrote.

Heat's Terry Rozier was arrested on Oct. 23 for his involvement in the gambling probe

The arrest of Rozier was announced on Thursday, Oct. 23. A press conference will be held at 10 am EST on Oct. 23 by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella Jr. to announce further details. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was also arrested.

This has been a long time coming. The NBA has been aware of suspicious betting activity potentially involving Rozier for months. Red flags first arose after Rozier left a game with a foot injury minutes into the game.

It was then revealed that a better placed 30 bets in under an hour that were worth over $10,000. The better was betting that Rozier was going to go lower than his player prop lines.

However, this was not the only sportsbook to notice shady bets on Rozier. “At least six” other sportsbooks also had suspicious betting activity on Rozier happen that same day.

The Heat just started their 2025 season, which is Rozier's second with the team. They lost their season opener against the Orlando Magic. Rozier did not play in the game.