When Damian Lillard was eliminated in the second round of the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, it paved the way for Miami Heat star Tyler Herro to become the latest Heat player to win the event.

Tyler Herro become only the fifth Heat player to win the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, and the first in the last 14 years to do so, as per StatMuse. The last Heat player to win the 3-point contest was James Jones in 2011.

Other Heat players who have the 3-point contest have been Glen Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2007 and 2008) and Daequan Cook (2009). Herro won with a score of 24 in the final round, narrowly beating out Buddy Hield who finished with 23.

The 3-point contest is the second event that Herro is participating in at NBA All-Star Weekend, having been selected to his first All-Star game on Sunday.

Tyler Herro’s 2024-25 season with Heat

Amid the drama and turmoil the Heat have faced this season with the Jimmy Butler trade drama, Herro has remained one of the team’s most consistent players. And he was rewarded with his first NBA All-Star selection.

While Butler was the name who dominated trade rumors and headlines for the Heat this season, Herro is no stranger to trade rumors. But it at least appears that Herro is considered a building block and part of the Heat’s future.

Now in his sixth season in the NBA, Herro was originally selected by the Heat with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. During his rookie season in 2019-20, he was a major part of the Heat’s NBA Finals run.

This year, Herro has appeared in 51 games for the Heat, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He has been averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Herro’s points, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage are all career-highs.

Coming into the All-Star break, the Heat are 25-28 and in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. They had lost four consecutive games. If the Heat stay in 9th place, they would have to make the postseason by way of the play-in.

The Heat are currently three games behind the Detroit Pistons for the sixth seed in the East and making the playoffs outright. Last season the Heat lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Boston Celtics.