When Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers early in the offseason and named the Miami Heat as his only preferred destination, it seemed like it was inevitable that Lillard would end up in Heat jersey. That never materialized, however and it's been reported that trade talks between the Heat and the Blazers were actually quite minimal. Throughout the entire ordeal, Heat guard Tyler Herro saw his name come up in multiple scenarios as potential trade bait. It's not easy seeing your name constantly mentioned in trade rumors but through it all, Herro managed to keep a level head. With training camp underway, Herro recently opened up about what he perceives as his value around the NBA via Couper Moorhead of NBA.com.

“It's funny, but everyone has their opinion. The only people that really know are the ones in the front offices making the trades and ultimately decided whose value is what,” Herro said. “I feel like I'm pretty damn valuable. I don't know. I feel like I'm valuable as hell. At the end of the day I'm going to show that this season and hopefully by the end of the season I'm going to be in the same boat as Bam.”

If Tyler Herro continues his upward trajectory, it's safe to say he'll be hearing his name in trade chatter for quite some time as his perceived value increases. Whether or not the Heat ultimately pull the trigger on a trade remains to be seen. The Heat obviously value Tyler Herro to some degree and he's been a key part of the team. He certainly would have helped throughout the playoffs and into the NBA Finals.