MIAMI – As the Miami Heat face the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the team comes off an All-Star break where they were represented by Tyler Herro. As the Heat guard went through his first All-Star experience, he revealed some advice that teammate Bam Adebayo gave him before the eventful weekend.

Besides earning his first All-Star nod, Herro also won the three-point contest which made him the fifth player in team history to achieve victory. Herro would tell ClutchPoints after Thursday's practice that Adebayo, who is a three-time All-Star, that it would be a “hectic” weekend and that the 25-year-old should stay “present” and in the moment.

“Bam [Adebayo] told me was gonna be a hectic weekend, like just busy doing different things continuously every single day,” Herro said. “But I thought it was fun to be able to just be present, just be there with all the other great players [and] former players.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Tyler Herro brings home hardware after three-point contest

As Herro looks to make the Heat a contender once again, he is currently in the midst of his best season yet in the NBA where he leads the team by averaging 23,9 points and 5.5 assists to go along with 5.5 rebounds per game. This is all while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc as he's also fifth in the league in three-pointers made with 189.

With his performance from deep this season, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would say he was not nerve-racking for him to watch, more so “excited” for his player.

“I was able to watch with a couple of cold beverages,” Spoelstra said. “I was just excited for him to be on that stage with a lot of eyeballs watching him. That’s typically when he’s at his best.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Erik Spoelstra reflects on what he told Tyler Herro when drafted

There is no doubt that it was an emotional experience for Herro as he has said before how being an All-Star was a milestone that he wanted to live up to. Winning the three-point contest was the icing on the cake and was indicative of the career he has had as Spoelstra reflects on what he told the star when he first got drafted in 2019.

“It probably must have been very surreal,” Spoelstra said. “He had big aspirations coming into this league. He continues to have a strong ambition. I’ve always respected and wanted to honor his ambition. I told him that the very first time I met with him after the draft — that I would coach him, try to guide him, and develop him to be able to accomplish some of the things that he wants to accomplish. But I think the best thing about this year is he came into this season just with a clear mind that he just wanted to help the team and fill a role, impact the game as much as he could possibly do it.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, Miami is 25-28 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as they start a three-game road trip on Friday in Toronto.