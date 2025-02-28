MIAMI – As the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 131-109, it showed an energizing performance that had been missing the past few weeks through the rough patch. While the Heat still work through their flaws, the team will be led by Tyler Herro, who mentioned a player that can make the team infinitely better.

Miami's lone All-Star spoke after the game, where he led the team with 24 points and 10 assists and would shout out his longtime teammate in Duncan Robinson who was on fire. He finished with 24 points on nine for 16 shooting, six of 13 from deep, to go along with six assists and five rebounds as Herro said that when Robinson is on point, he takes the offense “to another level.”

“Obviously, we've spoken about him being ignitable, but he's really the guy that can create overreactions for the defense,” Herro said. “Obviously, me being one of the guys that can do that as well, it helps when there's two guys out there that are doing that and defenses are kind of guessing on what coverages they can play in different things like that. So when Duncan's aggressive and being himself, I feel like our offense goes to another level.”

Expand Tweet

Duncan Robinson says the Heat's win vs. Hawks reinforced their “belief”

One of the many reasons why the victory was crucial on Wednesday night was that it brought back a sense of “belief “to the Heat as this was the word used by Robinson. Before the win, Miami had lost six of the last seven games and had been 3-7 in their last 10 contests, suffering on the road by blowing double-digit leads and having frustrating performances on offense.

As the Heat lost to the Hawks last Monday by scoring 86 points, tied for the second-lowest this season, they came back home and scored 131 points, which was in effect the second-highest.

“It’s great to win and win at home,” Robinson said. “Just kind of get back into that belief of what we’re capable of. This league is really, really challenging. Obviously, it’s hard to win games and you can forget pretty quickly as a group what you’re capable of. So it’s always good to have a little reminder. I think it will be a good reference point for us moving forward about what we’re capable of.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Robinson can play consistently like Wednesday, showing off his lethal three-point shooting and playmaking ability. At any rate, Miami is 27-30 which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference as the next game is Friday against the Indiana Pacers.