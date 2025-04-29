MIAMI – After the Miami Heat were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, it was an immensely dreadful ending to the season, with Game 4 being a historic 55-point loss. It would be another rough outing from Heat star Tyler Herro, who spoke after the contest about his frustrating performances in the playoff series against the Cavs.

Herro was looking to bounce back from the Game 3 loss, where he scored 13 points, but Game 4 on Monday night turned out to be worse, finishing the game with a measly four points in 31 minutes. He would only make one field goal the other time out of his 10 attempts, nine of them being from three-point range, as Herro said after the outing that, being one of the leaders of the team, his performance was “not acceptable.”

“Just got to watch the film, see what I can do to get better,” Herro said. “Obviously, these last two games, very tough on me to play like that as the leader of the team. That’s obviously not acceptable.”

The 26-year-old had his best season in the NBA, serving as the No. 1 option for the group, which no doubt had its high and low points. Starting the season with a distinct shot chart, focused more on shots from deep and in the paint, defenses started to pick up on it and scout against it, forcing Herro to alter his offense, which he did successfully to close out the year.

There's no doubt he took more pressure as the top scoring option after the Jimmy Butler trade, but still finished the year leading the team with 23.9 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep.

Heat's Tyler Herro describes “rollercoaster” of a season

The Heat's first-time All-Star came into the series against Cleveland with an immense amount of momentum, scoring over 30 in both play-in tournament wins and even 33 in Game 2. However, despite the Heat guard liking how the Cavs were playing him, he was unable to counteract it, but he wasn't alone, as the rest of the team couldn't find any rhythm against a motivated No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While Herro's season should be remembered for having his best season in the pros, as said before, he would say it's been a “rollercoaster.”

“It was a roller coaster, ups and downs at different points,” Herro said. “We thought we were finding a little traction, a couple great games, and then go back downhill. So there's no real consistency in our play. And it was kind of the last two or three weeks, you know, we played really well in those two play-in games to get us to this point, and that's kind of what led us to think that, obviously we didn't think we would have got swept, how bad we got swept. And it was, you know, very humbling. Back to the drawing board, and we figure out things to do.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra predicts a “great off-season” for Tyler Herro

With the Heat now looking to make big changes heading into the offseason, Herro looks to further improve his game even after a career-best season. There was a similar path in last season's playoffs, where after Butler was injured in the play-in tourney, Herro became the top option and had to deal with that opportunity against the Boston Celtics.

If there's one person within the organization who's confident in Herro's ability to further grow, it's head coach Erik Spoelstra, predicting him to have a “great off-season.”

“We'll get to that. Like all these experiences are super important for all of our guys,” Spoelstra said. “Had a great game two, but it didn't, you know, we just couldn't get it over the top to win. They schemed him, which is going to happen for the rest of his career. He's a competitor, so he loves that kind of challenge, and he'll figure it out. He'll have a great off-season. I don't want to think about that right now, but I know Tyler. I know what he's about. He's going to work. He'll come back better from this.”

At any rate, Miami's season ends finishing as the tenth seed with a 37-45 record.