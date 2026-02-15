When the San Antonio Spurs selected Carter Bryant with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the consensus was that he was a raw prospect who would need at least a couple of years to develop before becoming a reliable contributor. The organization took the risk, in part, because of his eye-popping athleticism. That trait was on display for all to see during the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Bryant dazzled fans inside the Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome on All-Star Saturday and scored 50s across the board following an East Bay slam in the second round. The 20-year-old forward fell short in the final versus Miami Heat's Keshad Johnson, but he still put on a show in his native California.

CARTER BRYANT ALL 50’s! Carter Bryant went up HIGH for this dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/BJ6aNtTBnS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

Bryant bounced off the floor and delivered what could have been the best dunk of the night. Unfortunately, he missed a surefire opportunity to win the event and was forced to settle for second place. The former Arizona talent can still take great pride in posting a perfect score.

Bryant still has much to learn, but he is already making noticeable progress in his first NBA season. The 2024 McDonald's All-American is enjoying a promising February, averaging 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.0 percent from 3-point range in just 16.7 minutes per contest. One can only learn so much from a six-game sample size, but this young player is quickly earning trust from his teammates and coaching staff.

He should also earn more fans following his viral jam. Keep an eye on Carter Bryant.