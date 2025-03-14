Tyler Herro showed earlier this season that he's not going to back down from anybody, and if things have to get physical, that's just what has to happen. During the final seconds of the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets game in December, Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson got into an altercation which found them both on the ground and eventually ejected.

Herro is going to stand on business, and it looks like his younger brother, Myles, is doing the same thing. Myles' Whitnall team was eliminated in the playoffs, and he did not take it very well.

Tyler Herro's youngest brother Myles had to be held back after two-hand shoving a kid following their playoff loss last night 😳 (🎥: @Barwickipedia)pic.twitter.com/W3D1IdZSnl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

As the other team is coming to shake hands with them, Myles pushes one of the players, and a small interaction sparks between the two teams. It doesn't look like any players threw any punches, which is a good thing.

Hopefully, Tyler talked to his brother about having good sportsmanship, but maybe the guy said or did something to Myles that led him to do that after the game.

Tyler Herro embracing new role with Heat

Since the Jimmy Butler fiasco in Miami, Tyler Herro was given the chance to shine and take more control of the offense. He's now looked at as the No. 1 option on the team, and it seems like that's something he understands and is taking on the responsibility.

“Just embracing it,” Herro said via Anthony Chiang of Miami Herald. “The challenge I would say is just toggling back and forth with trying to make plays for myself and make plays for my teammates.”

More responsibility means more shots for Herro, and though he had plans of being an efficient player this season, things haven't turned out that way because of how teams are playing him and the shots that he's taking.

“It’s tough,” Herro said. “This season, I was trying to shoot 50% from the field. Obviously, it’s come down. I was like high 40s for a minute. So just trying to keep it up there, trying to get it back to 47, 48 by the end of the season.

“But it is tougher taking a lot of end-of-the-shot-clock shots,” Herro continued. “And then end-of-the-quarter shots, I take a lot of those. Then I have guys draped all over me throughout the game. So it’s not easy, but just trying to continue to find ways of getting to the line, drawing fouls, being aggressive to make my teammates get open shots.”

As Herro continues to go through the ups and downs of being the main option on the team, he'll get more comfortable in the role which should lead to more wins.