Ever since the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, there is no doubt that Tyler Herro was tasked as the No. 1 scoring option on the team. After the Heat's loss to the Chicago Bulls, he spoke about his new role on the team and how he's had to adapt to opposing defenses.

Herro's offensive usage has been up this season as a whole and especially after the Butler trade where in the month of February, he had a 30.5 percent usage rate, the most in his NBA career in a given month. He would speak on how he's “embracing” the increased responsibility of leading the offense for himself and his team to thrive according to The Miami Herald.

“Just embracing it,” Herro said. “The challenge I would say is just toggling back and forth with trying to make plays for myself and make plays for my teammates.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on getting more usage

As the Heat's lone All-Star, Herro has made enormous strides this season as he's averaging 23.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from deep. With the increased attention though, defenders have been pressuring the 25-year-old more than ever before as also the higher usage could lead to lower efficiency.

“It’s tough,” Herro said. “This season, I was trying to shoot 50% from the field. Obviously, it’s come down. I was like high 40s for a minute. So just trying to keep it up there, trying to get it back to 47, 48 by the end of the season.

“But it is tougher taking a lot of end-of-the-shot-clock shots,” Herro continued. “And then end-of-the-quarter shots, I take a lot of those. Then I have guys draped all over me throughout the game. So it’s not easy, but just trying to continue to find ways of getting to the line, drawing fouls, being aggressive to make my teammates get open shots.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on his health with the higher usage rate

As Heat president Pat Riley called Herro “fragile” in terms of his health after last season, the guard took that as a challenge and has only missed three games this season. He would mention how this season has been the “healthiest” he's been, but also how “wearing” it is, and while he has always seen himself as a top option, he cares more about winning.

“This is the healthiest I’ve been in my career. But it’s definitely wearing,” Herro said. “I’ve been getting a lot of treatment, like the most I’ve gotten in my career this year. Just trying to stay up on taking care of my body.”

“I think this is what I’ve envisioned for myself,” Herro continued. “But I want to win games more than being the No. 1 option. So just trying to figure out ways we can win games. I’m excited to see how this group continues to grow and I got to continue to get better, as well.”

At any rate, Herro looks to lead Miami to win more victories as they are 29-34 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference before Monday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.