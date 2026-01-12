The UFC's return to Mexico City on February 28 has received a significant boost following the announcement of an intriguing lightweight matchup between rising prospect Daniel Zellhuber and seasoned veteran King Green. While the card is headlined by former two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno's clash with Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev, the addition of Zellhuber versus Green marks a pivotal showdown that could reshape the trajectory of both fighters.

Zellhuber, the 26-year-old Mexican prospect known as “Golden Boy,” finds himself at a critical crossroads in his UFC career. Currently riding a two-fight losing streak following defeats to Michael Johnson at UFC 318 and Esteban Ribovics at UFC 306, Zellhuber desperately needs a victory to reignite his promotional aspirations. Despite the recent setbacks, the Mexican talent boasts a record of 15-3 overall and 3-3 inside the Octagon.

His bout against Ribovics earned Fight of the Night honors, demonstrating his propensity for delivering fan-friendly performances. Fighting in front of his home crowd at Arena CDMX presents an ideal opportunity for Zellhuber to snap his losing streak and reestablish himself as a legitimate contender.

Fight of the Year?! Esteban Ribovics vs Daniel Zellhuber was INSANE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mnznWiIXVh — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 24, 2024

Article Continues Below

Standing across the cage will be 39-year-old King Green, a UFC stalwart since 2013 who continues to prove his longevity in the sport. Green's professional record of 33-17-1 reflects the career of a true journeyman who has competed against elite-level competition throughout his 13-year tenure with the promotion. The veteran's recent campaign has been tumultuous, suffering brutal back-to-back losses to Paddy Pimblett and Mauricio Ruffy—the latter representing one of 2025's most memorable knockouts via spinning wheel kick. However, Green rebounded successfully against newcomer Lance Gibson Jr., securing a unanimous decision victory that halted his losing streak and demonstrated that the veteran still possesses the technical skills to compete effectively.

This matchup represents a fascinating generational clash, with Green providing the experience and technical prowess necessary to test Zellhuber's resolve, while the younger Mexican fighter brings explosive striking capabilities and championship-level ambitions. For Zellhuber, failure is not an option; he must recapture his pre-UFC 318 form. Conversely, Green seeks to prove that his recent loss to Ruffy was merely a setback rather than an indication of decline.

Confirmed UFC Mexico Fights (February 28, 2026 – Arena CDMX, Mexico City)