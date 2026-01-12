The New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger are locked in a tense MLB Free Agency stare-down, with talks now defined by a rejected contract that has stalled negotiations just weeks before spring training. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have offered Bellinger a five-year deal worth between $155 million and $160 million with no deferrals. That averages out to more than $30 million per season. Bellinger has not accepted it. The 30-year-old is pushing for a six- or seven-year deal instead, and that demand has created a gap neither side has closed.

Time keeps ticking. Camp is near. Roster plans remain fluid. Still, both sides hold their ground. The Yankees like Bellinger’s fit. They just do not want long-term risk on the books. Bellinger sees this moment as his final big payday. He wants security that lasts deep into his thirties. That is why the current offer remains untouched.

The numbers from 2025 show why this is not simple. Bellinger delivered one of his strongest seasons in pinstripes. He hit .272 with a .334 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging mark while crushing 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs. His .813 OPS backed it up. In big moments, he looked like a star again. Fans felt it every night under the stadium lights.

Why this standoff feels so heavy for the Yankees

Article Continues Below

The Yankees built real momentum last season, and Bellinger was a major part of that run as this MLB Free Agency fight now takes center stage. His defense saved runs. His bat changed games. That steady presence is why this contract battle feels personal.

At the same time, the Yankees want value and flexibility, while Cody Bellinger wants a contract that brings stability and respect. Those goals now clash. A five-year deal pays him like an elite player. A seven-year deal protects his future. Only one side can win that point.

With one month before spring training, the clock keeps growing louder. Every quiet day adds pressure. Every rumor stirs emotion. The Yankees need clarity. Bellinger wants leverage. So who blinks first, and what will it cost when they do?