The big question for the Milwaukee Bucks this summer has been how to retain two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. That process began by waiving and stretching the remaining years on Damian Lillard's contract to make room for center Myles Turner.

Beyond that, Milwaukee's additions were limited—guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris joined the roster, but the offseason largely focused on retaining players: Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, and Jericho Sims.

Now it's a matter of putting all the pieces together to return to championship contention. But one of the biggest question marks heading into 2025-26 training camp is Kyle Kuzma.

After trading three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, Milwaukee hoped Kuzma's youth could improve the starting lineup. He started nearly every regular-season game but struggled with consistency. That trend only worsened in Milwaukee's short postseason run.

In the team's first playoff game against the Indiana Pacers, Kuzma recorded zeros across the board in over 21 minutes, shooting 0-5 from the field and finishing as a -24 in a 19-point loss. Game two was his most efficient performance, but after the Bucks lost again, Kuzma's minutes began to decline. By Game 5, he was taken out of the starting lineup and played fewer than 13 minutes in an overtime loss.

Kuzma's playoff appearance leaves his role for 2025-26 uncertain. Will he thrive as a starter, or is he better suited coming off the bench?

Who could start in place of Kuzma?

There are a couple of options the Bucks could plug into the starting lineup in place of Kuzma. With Doc Rivers returning as head coach, it'll be a matter of whether he wants more offense or defense surrounding his stars in Antetokounmpo and Turner.

Taurean Prince

Prince is the most logical after re-signing with the Bucks this offseason. In his first season with the franchise in 2024-25, he started 73 of his 80 games.

While his defense fell short of expectations, his offensive impact cannot be understated. He shot a team-best 43.9% from three on just over four attempts per game.

His floor-spacing ability helped Antetokounmpo average a career-high 6.5 assists per game.

AJ Green

When last season was on the line, Doc Rivers elected to start Green in Game 5 against the Pacers. The third-year pro filled in perfectly, knocking down six 3-pointers on 10 attempts.

Over the entire five-game series, he shot 51.4% from deep on seven attempts per game. That's been his role in three seasons with Milwaukee. Considering he's a career 42.1% 3-point shooter, that's not likely to change this year.

Article Continues Below

Like Prince, he fits offensively alongside Antetokounmpo because of his ability to stretch the floor. With such a dominant game to end the year, Green has already proved he can step up when called upon.

Andre Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. is entering his third year in the NBA, starting 43 games a season ago for Milwaukee. The former second-round pick could provide a defensive option to plug into the starting lineup.

At 23 years old, he's been a viable defensive option with his 6-foot-6 stature and near 6-foot-10 wingspan. His offensive game is less developed, and what would keep him coming off the bench.

He's a career 38.5% 3-point shooter, but in his career 124 games, he's only averaging one attempt per game. If Jackson develops his shot and learns to shoot with confidence, he could flourish into a 3-and-D player, which is so valuable in today's NBA.

Bobby Portis

Portis is the wildcard to enter the starting lineup after re-signing with Milwaukee this offseason. While he's the most productive offensive option to place in the initial five, he thrives in his role as a sixth man.

In his last three seasons with Milwaukee, he's averaging right around 14 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. However, in 201 total appearances during that time span, Portis has only made 33 starts for the Bucks.

Before missing significant time last year due to a suspension, Portis had been a perennial NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Because of his success coming off the bench, it's hard to imagine Rivers plugging him into the starting lineup. But given his offensive skillset, it shouldn't be completely ruled out that Portis becomes a starter this season.

Milwaukee's training camp is bound to answer many questions about this year's team. While Antetokounmpo's return will be the focus initially, developing the new starting five will be the headline leading up to tipoff.