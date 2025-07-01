It’s been a busy free agency period for the Milwaukee Bucks so far. Although the team lost Brook Lopez to the LA Clippers, they did manage to agree to new contracts with several of their own free agents. At the onset of the NBA’s free agency negotiation period, the Bucks agreed in principle to bring back veteran forward Taurean Prince, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Taurean Prince’s new deal with the Bucks in free agency is for two years and worth around $7.1 million. Prince will be entering his second full season with the Bucks after signing as a free agent last offseason. He was reunited with Darvin Ham who joined the Bucks staff as an assistant coach this past season. Ham was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers when Prince joined the team in 2023-24.

Prince had a strong season for the Bucks, on par with his career averages. He appeared in 80 games, including 73 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 43.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His three-point percentage was a career-high.

Prince’s role slipped in the NBA Playoffs though during the Bucks’ opening round loss to the Indiana Pacers. His minutes dropped to a little over 12 and his points per game fell to 1.2. His shooting percentages took a huge dive as well with 20 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from the three-point line.

Nevertheless, the former No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft remains a valuable veteran role player. The Bucks are the sixth team Prince has played for. His career began with the Atlanta Hawks, and includes stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Bucks and Lakers.

The Bucks’ other early free agent moves include coming to terms with Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr. on new contracts.