Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a calf injury on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, and he made waves in the final seconds with a windmill dunk to put an exclamation point on a 112-103 victory. Several Bulls players took exception to the dunk, with Nikola Vucevic stepping to Giannis and giving him a piece of his mind. Coby White was also upset as a scuffle broke out around half court.

After the game, White expressed his disgust at Giannis' “disrespectful” actions, per CHSN's KC Johnson.

“He shouldn’t have dunked the ball. It’s disrespectful to the game. I said, ‘Bro, you’re better than that.’ The game is over with. Why you gotta do that? It’s a respect thing.”

Vucevic took a jab at Giannis as well in his postgame media scrum, referencing a report that claimed the Bulls turned down trade interest in him. From his perspective, Antetokounmpo said he wanted to play to the final buzzer because the Bucks are 11th in the Eastern Conference and are “fighting for our lives.” He added another exclamation point with a post on social media referencing the windmill slam.

Giannis, Bucks end Bulls' winning streak

Article Continues Below

Besides Giannis breaking an unwritten rule, Chicago likely felt some extra frustration with the end of its five-game winning streak. The Bulls had gotten back to .500 with five straight wins and had their chances in this game, only to fall just short at the end.

While White had a solid game with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, he missed a 3-pointer that would have made it a one-point game with around 24 seconds left. That came right after he had just made a triple to keep the Bulls within striking distance and the Bucks committed a five-second violation to make things even more interesting. White was then forced to foul Ryan Rollins after Rollins corralled his own free throw miss, which effectively ended the game.

Then came the fireworks with Giannis.