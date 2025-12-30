The Milwaukee Bucks’ 123-113 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night carried weight well beyond the standings. While Giannis Antetokounmpo’s efficient return from injury powered Milwaukee to its second straight victory, the result also marked a historic milestone for head coach Doc Rivers.

With the win, Rivers recorded the 1,176th victory of his NBA head coaching career, officially moving past longtime legendary coach George Karl for sixth place on the league’s all-time regular-season wins list. The Bucks acknowledged the achievement shortly after the final buzzer.

“Congratulations to Doc Rivers on moving into sixth on the NBA’s all-time coaching wins list,” the Milwaukee Bucks posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Congratulations to Doc Rivers on moving into sixth on the NBA’s all-time coaching wins list. pic.twitter.com/iIXPMFNCU1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2025

Rivers’ milestone comes during his 27th season as an NBA head coach and his third year leading the Bucks. His career wins span multiple franchises, including championship success with the Boston Celtics in 2008, along with long tenures in the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and now Milwaukee. Notably, Rivers is currently the only active head coach inside the NBA’s top 10 for career victories.

Despite the historic nature of the moment, Rivers admitted postgame that he was unaware of the achievement until it was brought to his attention.

“Yeah, I had no idea. It’s nice. I don’t know who I passed, I don't know any of that,” Rivers said during his postgame press conference after the win in Charlotte.

Once informed that he had passed Karl, Rivers was quick to deflect praise and highlight those around him throughout his career.

“Oh, wow. George is a hell of a coach, one of the best of all time. I’m just lucky,” Rivers said. “I’ve had great coaching. Honestly, I’ve had some of the greatest coaches as my assistant coaches, from Ty Lue to Tom Thibodeau and all the guys I have on my staff now.”

The milestone arrives during a turbulent season for Milwaukee, which sits at 14-19 but has now won three of its last four games. However, Rivers credited the players he has coached over nearly three decades.

“And, you know what I’ve had is really high-character players,” Rivers added. “I’ve had teams that had no stars on it that made it to the playoffs, and it’s more than just character. So, I’ve been lucky. I’ve had a lot of good guys.”

With Antetokounmpo working his way back into form and the Bucks inching closer to the Eastern Conference play-in picture, Rivers’ historic night could serve as a stabilizing moment as the team looks to build momentum heading into the new year.