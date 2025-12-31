Former NBA guard Austin Rivers revisited a formative lesson from his father, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, while reflecting on a late-game moment involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Speaking on the latest episode of Off Guard With Austin Rivers, Rivers recalled how a windmill dunk by Antetokounmpo in the closing seconds of a game sparked a broader conversation about toughness, respect and the NBA’s long-debated unwritten rules.

Rivers described the sequence unfolding after Milwaukee led 110–103 late in the game, when Antetokounmpo attacked the rim for an emphatic dunk rather than pulling the ball out. The moment triggered a reaction that reminded Rivers of his own playing days and a pointed locker-room exchange with his father.

“My pops, you know coaches are always last in the locker room because they always come in and debrief us on how they feel our game went, and my pops looked at me and said ‘what were you just telling him?’ I said, ‘I said b—h move.’ to go shoot with 10 seconds left, or 15 seconds left. He said, ‘where was the toughness in the third quarter? Second quarter?’ And I just shrugged and went in the locker room. He’s like, ‘I don’t want to hear that s—t.’ And after that I never did it again in my life.”

Rivers said the message stayed with him throughout his career, reshaping how he viewed late-game situations regardless of score.

“Even if we were down 20 and someone went and tried to do a dunk, I’d just be like, ‘Listen, man. Put the icing on the cake. What the f–k you going to do? Chalk it up.’”

Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk vs. Bulls highlights fading NBA unwritten rules

He explained that his perspective has evolved as the league has changed, particularly with new incentives tied to point differential.

“That’s my thing. I don’t like it. Now I understand there’s a disrespect in it. But now with the lines being blurred — remember they count points in the NBA Cup so every point matters. So, then guys would be scoring with 10 seconds left and the other team was mad. They’re like, ‘Well no, I’m trying to get to the cup.’ At the end of the day, if you’re playing a game, you play till the whistle blows or the horn sounds, whatever you want to call it. Till the game’s over you play. If you're up 10, you play. If you’re down 10, you play. It’s that simple. I don’t like these unwritten rules because it’s like bro, I don’t want to hear all that tough guy stuff after a game.”

Rivers also recalled a similar incident earlier in his career when Mirza Teletović finished aggressively late in a game while Rivers was with the Los Angeles Clippers and Teletović was with the Phoenix Suns. Rivers said he confronted Teletović on the court, only to be challenged afterward by his father.

After the game, Doc Rivers addressed the situation directly and sided with Teletović, reinforcing the same principle he later applied to Antetokounmpo’s play.

The lesson remains relevant as Milwaukee looks to build momentum. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (14–19) will attempt to extend their current win streak to three games when they host the Washington Wizards (7–24) on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.