To this point, the Milwaukee Bucks offseason has been dominated by Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors. However, he's not the only player whose future with the team is up in the air this offseason. Another guy who has seen his name pop up in rumors frequently is Bobby Portis, but it looks like the odds of him returning to the Bucks for the 2025-26 campaign are increasing.

Portis has a player option in his contract that he needs to decide whether or not to exercise, but all signs are pointing to him declining it. While that may seem like bad news for Milwaukee, recent reports indicate that Portis could follow the same path Naz Reid just took with the Minnesota Timberwolves by declining his player option before re-signing with the team on a long-term deal.

“My latest intel surrounding longtime Bucks forward Bobby Portis suggests Milwaukee is well-placed to retain the fan favorite,” Jake Fischer reported. “That scenario would almost certainly entail Portis declining his player option Sunday and striking a multi-year agreement with the Bucks in a similar manner to what we saw Friday night when Naz Reid and Minnesota re-upped their partnership.”

Bucks appear likely to keep Bobby Portis in town

In the buildup to free agency, Portis has reportedly been drawing quite a bit of interest across the league, with the Golden State Warriors being among his potential suitors. However, if the Bucks give him what he's looking for in terms of a contract, it seems like he'd rather stay in Milwaukee than potentially bolt for another team.

Nothing will be finalized until the pen is put to paper, but it looks like Milwaukee is making progress in their efforts to keep Portis in town. It will be worth keeping tabs on his status as free agency draws near, but if the Bucks can re-sign Portis, that could go a long way towards their efforts to keep Antetokounmpo around this offseason.