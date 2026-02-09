Former Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Thomas is eager to begin a new chapter in his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. Thomas signed with the Bucks upon being waived by the Nets last week. For Thomas, joining the Bucks is a tremendous opportunity, and one he won't take for granted, he said, as he feels embraced by his new team.

“It's new beginnings. Happy for the opportunity. Happy that everybody is embracing me. Everybody’s happy that I’m here. Everybody wanted me,” Thomas said. “So, I feel great. Can't wait to get on the court and help win. The front office told me that they always wanted me, always called about me, been trying to get me here for years. So, that definitely plays a part in your decision to go somewhere. I really felt wanted by the guys.

“Talked to Doc before. It was great. Great conversations. Just seeing the team, I felt like I can actually help, and contribute, and really just blend in. Be one of the guys. So, I'm just happy to be here. Happy to help. Can't wait to get to winning with the guys for sure.”

Cam Thomas’ first media appearance as a Buck: “Happy that everybody is embracing me. Everybody’s happy that I’m here. Everybody wanted me… Front office told me that they always wanted me, always called about me, been trying to get me here for years."pic.twitter.com/Qm4V5SbRXm — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 9, 2026

Upon his release, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez opened up about the front office's surprising decision to waive Thomas after last Thursday's trade deadline.

“That’s probably a question for management, because my job is to coach the team on the floor,” Fernandez said. “Obviously, there’s communication between management and the coaching staff, and we’re on the same page, but I’m not going to speak for Sean [Marks]. When Cam was here, he was part of us; he wore our jersey, he played hard, and competed.

“The only thing I can say is thanks for all the time he spent with us… I've already told you guys what type of player I thought that I wanted to see. He always worked and tried and was a teammate here. Now it’s exciting for him to start somewhere else. We just wish him luck and say thanks for wearing our jersey,” Fernandez concluded.

Article Continues Below

Thomas is set to make his Bucks debut in Monday's matchup against the Magic.

Cam Thomas' motivation to sign with Bucks

Veteran forward Cam Thomas expressed interest in joining the Bucks after the team showed its interest in him over the years. For Thomas, it made his decision to sign with the Bucks an easy one, he said, per Andscape's Marc Spears.

“I picked Milwaukee because they wanted me, and they told me they’ve been interested for years now. So, it’s good to have this opportunity come to fruition,” Thomas said. “And I’m just hoping to meet everybody, get to know everybody, and contribute as soon as possible.”

Thomas showed All-Star-level offense during his Nets tenure, averaging 21.4 points on .434/.353/.860 shooting splits over the last three seasons.