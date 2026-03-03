In arguably the biggest move so far in the offseason, the Houston Texans acquired running back David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and two future draft picks.

The deal underscored the Texans' intent to shore up their offense, especially on the ground, bringing in a proven ball carrier in Montgomery.

Houston was not done tinkering with its roster. Following the addition of Montgomery, the team released safety Jimmie Ward, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday. Schefter noted that the Texans will free up $750,000 on their salary cap.

Sources: The Texans will be releasing veteran safety Jimmie Ward. Houston will save $750K on their salary cap. pic.twitter.com/ckz5CZNnvI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

Ward did not see action last season due to his foot injury and being included on the commissioner exempt list due to legal issues.

He was signed by the Texans in 2023 after spending nine years with the San Francisco 49ers. In 20 games in Houston, the 34-year-old Ward tallied 98 total tackles, including 65 solo tackles, and three interceptions.

At this stage in his career, Ward might have difficulty finding a new team, although he can still provide toughness and experience.

Currently, the Texans are set on safety, with Calen Bullock and Jayleen Reed being key cogs in the team's league-best defense. They can also add another one via the upcoming NFL Draft, where they own the 28th pick in the first round.

Houston finished with a 12-5 record last season, getting eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs.

With the addition of Montgomery and the release of Ward, the Texans will presumably get even busier in the coming weeks.