It was quite the eventful NBA All-Star Weekend for Damian Lillard. The Milwaukee Bucks guard officially retired from the 3-point Contest after failing to pull off the three-peat on Saturday night. He did not leave San Francisco without a win, however, as he and Shaquille ONeal's squad, also known as Shaq's OGs, overpowered the rest of the field in Sunday's four-team All-Star Game battle.

The all-time great center and current TNT analyst prioritized experience and credentials when drafting his roster. Besides the 34-year-old Lillard, the OGs boasted Stephen Curry (36), Kevin Durant (36), James Harden (35), Kyrie Irving (32) and the injured LeBron James (40). Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were the only sub-age-30 members of the group.

Lillard scored a game-high nine points in the OGs' 42-35 victory versus the Rising Stars (first to 40 wins) but played just three minutes in the final round against Charles Barkley's Global Stars. Although Tatum led the way with 15 points, Curry took home All-Star Game MVP honors after draining four 3-pointers, including one from half court.

The elder statesmen reaffirmed their greatness and proved they can still keep pace with the younger generation. Lillard doubled down on that statement after the game. “Man, respect the OGs,” the 2018 All-NBA First-Teamer and nine-time All-Star said, via ClutchPoints.

Damian Lillard, OGs are not going anywhere just yet

International stars like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic have taken hold of the game in terms of individual accolades, and Victor Wembanyama is climbing the ladder exceptionally quick himself, but the previous flag-bearers are still NBA staples.

Many people are worried about how the sport will look after James, Curry and Durant retire. One cannot forget about Damian Lillard, either, though. The No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft is one of the best players to never win a championship. He is hoping to remove himself from that category this season, but the odds are presently stacked against the Bucks.

Milwaukee is 29-24 and sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break. Outlasting the Cleveland Cavaliers, Celtics and New York Knicks is a grueling chore for a team that has endured injury problems throughout the season. Antetokounmpo is currently out with a left calf strain. Lillard has missed nine games himself and dealt with his own ailments.

Both stars must enter the playoffs healthy if they are going to contend for a championship. For Lillard, who is scoring 25.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting while also averaging 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season, there are not many opportunities left for him to get a ring.

Even though it is only an exhibition contest, he can maintain the same mentality that Shaq's OGs exemplified in the All-Star Game during the rest of the 2024-25 campaign. That would send one heck of a message to Father Time.