Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is ready to go, injury or not. Although Lillard has been bothered by blood clots for weeks, the guard says he's playing in the Bucks-Pacers NBA playoff game Tuesday.

“I'm playing… I'm going to give it everything I got… You gotta go out there and do what you've gotta do,” Lillard said to reporters ahead of the game.

The Bucks veteran guard has been out for more than a month. Milwaukee clearly needs him to get back in this series, as the Pacers hold a 1-0 lead. Milwaukee got whipped by the Pacers in Game 1.

Lillard averages 24.4 points per game this season. He perhaps more importantly averages 7.1 assists per game, facilitating the Bucks offense.

Damian Lillard is perhaps the answer for the lagging Bucks

Milwaukee looked completely lost in the first game of this playoff series. The Pacers defeated the Bucks, 117-98. Indiana raced out to a solid first-half lead, and Milwaukee wasn't able to stage a successful comeback.

Lillard clearly must not have been happy watching that game from the bench. He last appeared for the club on March 18, in a loss for the team against the Golden State Warriors. In that game, the Bucks star guard logged 38 minutes and scored 16 points.

The Bucks star said he is going to be ready for Game 2.

“Pride and heart and care, you gotta go out there and just do what you gotta do,”Lillard added. “You gotta deal with the results.”

Bucks fans hope the results are good. Milwaukee hasn't looked the same these last few years, although they have made the postseason. Lillard is in his second season there, after playing several years in Portland.

The veteran has done just about everything in his NBA career except win a ring. Lillard has talked openly about not wanting to retire, despite being 34 years of age.

The Bucks and Pacers play Tuesday at 7:00 ET.